Pak Politician Dares P.M Modi to have a Debate With him on Kashmir Issue, Arif Mohd Khan Gives him a Fitting Reply. Check this Out

Despite being a country with a plethora of issue to solve, Pakistan simply cannot poke their nose into Kashmir, a completely internal matter of India. Time and again, its politicians are all trying to get involved and Abdul Rehman Malik NI, is a Pakistani politician and a retired Federal Investigation Agency officer, recently challenged Indian P.M to have a debate with him at UNO on Kashmir issue.

U bring PM Modi in the UNO and ask him to have a debate with me .or I dare him to come and discuss Kashmir /RSS face to face with me on BBC or CNN or on any Indian Tv channel @narendramodi,” he wrote on Twitter.

But the reply to Rehman Malik came from Arif Mohd Khan, a former cabinet minister in the union of India. He said that if he has to qualify for a debate with Modi, he will have to first take part in a debate against Arnab Goswami.

f you really want to debate us about Kashmir or RSS etc so you should join Debate of Republic TV with Arnab Goswami if you qualify the first round then we will see that you’re eligible for next level or not!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in yet another jolt to Pakistan, the United States has cut down financial aids to Pak.