Release date of ‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’ announced

The released date of Malayalam film ‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film scheduled to release on August 15 was extended its release after the massive flood that Kerala has faced.

The film directed by veteran director Joshy has Joju George, Chemban Vinod and Nyla Usha in the lead titular roles. Joju George’s character in the movie is named Porinju, while Nyla essays the role of Alappat Mariyam. Chemban Vinod plays the role of Puthanpalli Jose.

The film is a Thrissur based family-action drama. The film is penned by Abhilash.N.Chandran.

The film will be released on August 23.