RGV offered me adult film, told him ‘I don’t have PhD in sex’: Sherlyn

Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra, who was last seen in a short film titled Maya in 2017, recently shocked everyone after she claimed that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sent her the proposal of an adult film when she messaged him for work three years ago. The actress claimed that later, she received an obscene video from the director.

She has revealed that Ram Gopal Varma offered her an adult film in 2016. She added that she told Varma it has “only sex scenes and no story”, to which the filmmaker replied, “If you’re comfortable, we can go ahead.” “I said ‘No sir, I cannot do it as I don’t have any PhD in sex’,” revealed Sherlyn.