We don’t have to get up for the national anthem says Vidya Balan

Science and religion can co-exist rather than being pitted against each other, says Vidya Balan about the character of a god-fearing ISRO scientist in Mission Mangal . The actor said a person can have multiple identities but there is a problem in the way being religious is interpreted today.

“I think there is a problem with the way religion is being interpreted today. I know a lot of people who are shying away from calling themselves religious and I am one of them. I have always felt like I don’t want to say I’m religious. I always call myself spiritual,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Talking about the integration of nationalism and cinema, she said, “It (nationalism) should be there in the cinema and not in cinema halls. We don’t have to get up for the national anthem.”