60 opposition party leaders joined BJP

In giving a shock to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N.Chandra Babu Naidu around 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders of the party and their thousand of followers has joined BJP on Sunday. The TDP leaders joined BJP at the presence of BJP National working president J.P.Nadda.

J.P.Nadda, the working president of BJP has informed that the party will elect its national president before December 31.

” In September, elections will be held on 8 lakh booths. In October, Mandal elections will be held and in November the elections for Zilla will be held. By December 15 elections in all states will be over. Before December 31, the elections for national president of BJP will be completed”, Nadda said.