Anushka Sharma shares her bikini picture on social media, see how Virat Kohli reacted

Aug 19, 2019, 11:43 pm IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having her vacation in the West Indies. She is spending quality time with her husband Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain who is having a busy cricket series against the West Indies.

The pretty actress on her social media handle has shared a bikini picture of her. Anushka has shared a sun-kissed picture of her in a bikini on Instagram. Anushka has captioned the picture as ” Sun kissed and blessed”.

To this photo, her husband Virat was the first one to react. Virat Kohli has posted a lovestruck emoji on his wife’s bikini picture.

