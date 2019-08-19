Beach vacation pictures of Rakul Preeth Singh is taking the internet by storm

Rakul Preet Singh is familiar to both South Indian and Bollywood film lovers. The pretty actress has been acted in both Bollywood films and south Indian films. Her latest film ‘Manmadhudu2’ is heading towards a blockbuster.

Now the actress is enjoying her vacation. The actress is spending quality time at Ibiza. Recently the actress has shared some pictures of herself in a bikini on her social media handle, Instagram. ” Sky above, sand below, peace within, happiness all around”, She captioned the photos.

The photos have taken internet on fire. Her sensuous body curves are proving the actress a perfect bikini body.