BWF World Championship: Sai Praneeth, Prannoy make winning start

In badminton, India’s ace players Sai Praneeth and H.S.Prannoy have entered the second round at the BWF World Championships on today. Both the Indian shuttle players made a convincing victory at the first match.
Sai Praneeth ranked 19th, defeated Jason Antony Ho-Shue of Canada, ranked 66th by 21-17,21-16. H.S.Prannoy. ranked 30th defeated Finland’s Eetu Heino, ranked 93rd by 17-21,21-10,21-11.
In the women’s double game the Indian pair of Meghana Jakkampudi and S.Poorvisha Ram defeated Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alenjandra Sotomayor of Guatemala by 21-10,21-18 and entered the second round.
The two other Indian players Sameer Varma and Kidambi Srikanth will play their first-round match on today. Srikant will face Vietnam’s Nhat Nguyen
Sai starts with a BANG?!
??’s @saiprneeth92 advanced to the R2 of #BWFWorldChampionships2019 as he defeated ??’s Ho-Shue.J by 21-17, 21-16.
Great start champ!?
Way to go!#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/7kSnagHD7p
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 19, 2019
