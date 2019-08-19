Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slips down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals, gold and silver has slipped down. The price of gold was slipped by Rs.100.

In the international market, the price of gold was lower by 0.98% and selli8ng at $.1499 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity reduced by Rs.100 to reach at Rs.38,570 and Rs.38,400 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.28,800 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver slipped by 0.18% to reach $.17. per ounce. In India, the price of silver dropped by Rs.50 to reach at Rs.45,000 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery slipped by Rs.289 to Rs.43,535 per kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.91,000 for buying and Rs.92,000 for selling of 100 pieces.