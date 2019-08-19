‘Jihadi Jack’ stripped of citizenship

The UK government has announced that it has revoked the citizenship of ‘Jihadi Jack’, the ISIS militant. Jack Letts also is known as ‘Jihadi Jack’, is been held in Syria holds dual citizenship of the UK and Canda.

A spokesperson of Interior Ministry of England has informed that ” decisions on depriving a dual national of citizenship are based on substantial advice from officials, lawyers, and the intelligence agencies and all available information. This power is one way we can counter the terrorist threat posed by some of the most dangerous individuals and keep our country safe”.

Jack Letts has converted to Islam and in 2014 he left England to join Islamic militant organization ISIS. He was aged 18 at that time. He was captured by Kurdish forces while he was fleeing to Turkey in 2017. He is now jailed in northern Syria.

His parents were convicted in a terror funding case in September 2015. Jack has in an interview given has expressed his wish to return to England.