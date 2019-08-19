“Let us free Pok and merge it with India”, says MOS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, people should now pray for the integration of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India in their lifetime.

He also downplayed the arrest of mainstream political leaders and the communication blockade in the Valley following the scrapping of the special status and bifurcation of the state in union territories.

“We are lucky that it (revoking of the special status) happened in our lifetime. It is because of the sacrifices of our three generations,” Mr Singh said addressing a meet on the current socio-political milieu in Jammu and Kashmir, organised by the state BJP at party headquarters in Jammu.

He said,”After this historic step, let us move forward with a positive thinking of freeing PoK from the illegal occupation of Pakistan and making it an integral part of the country in accordance with the unanimously passed resolution in Parliament (in 1994).”

“Let us pray that we see the integration of PoK with the country and people freely visit Muzaffarabad (capital of PoK),” he added.

Without naming the Congress for the criticism on the arrest of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the Union Minister said it was “unnecessarily being made a big issue”.