‘Modi-Shah are like Krishna and Arjuna’ Says former Cheif Minister

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are like Krishna and Arjuna. He equated Modi and Amit Shah to Krishna And Arjuna in a press conference at Panaji in Goa.

” The country is going ahead under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They are busy in taking the country forward like ‘Krishna And Arjuna”, said Chouhan.

He also termed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a deserter. Rahul Gandhi is a deserter who has abandoned the party after its successive debacle in the Lok Sabha polls when it is passing through a critical phase.

He also accused that the Congress party is confused over how to react to this development. He also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to make a statement on scrapping of Article 370 and 35A.