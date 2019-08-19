“Rahul has become Ranchoddas Gandhi”, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he does not expect Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He feels Rahul has become “Ranchoddas Gandhi”.

On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Chouhan launched a scathing attack at the Congress party and said that it is falling apart.”Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven’t said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress’ viewpoint in the matter (Article 370),” Chouhan said.”I don’t expect Rahul Gandhi to speak on the matter (Article 370) because he has become Ranchoddas Gandhi. As president of the party, it was his job to strengthen the party after loss. But he didn’t do so,” he added.