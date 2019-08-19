RPF cop booked for allegedly molesting woman constable

A 51-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop was booked on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old woman constable of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dombivli area of Thane district. The RPF constable has been identified as Manful Singh. The incident took place on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the RPF constable had come to Dombivli GRP office for some work. He recorded a video of the victim inside the GRP police station. Singh is currently posted at Dombivli RPF office.