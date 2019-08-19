Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

The  sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ to be released next year

Aug 19, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
The makers of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiaya 2’ the sequel of the blockbuster film ‘Bhool Bhulaiaya’ will be released next year. The film will be released on 31st July 2020. This was revealed by the producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar on Twitter.

” Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy # Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team. This project has been in the works for a while and I’m really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July 2020. \More details soon”, he tweeted.

The film will have Kartik Aryaan in the lead role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. The film directed by Malayalam director Priyadarshan had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead role. The film was an official remake of Malayalam film ‘Manichitrzthazhu’ released in 1993.

