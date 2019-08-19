UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday

UAE on Monday announced a holiday for Muharram 1, Hijri 1441, the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

According to a statement issued by Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on social media today, Muharram 1, 1441 will be a holiday for the public sector/federal government workers.

According to a circular issued earlier this year, both public and private sector will get the same number of holidays. The Islamic New Year is expected to begin on September 1, 2019, which will be a Sunday, thereby giving UAE residents a three-day weekend.

The official announcement of the first day of Muharram is subject to the sighting of the moon.