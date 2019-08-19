Woman burnt alive for triple talaq complaint

A woman was burnt alive by her husband family for lodging a triple talaq complaint. The shocking incident took place in Gadra village of Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The victim Sayeeda was burnt alive in front of her five-year-old daughter by her husband Nafees and her in-laws. Nafees who works in Mumbai has given triple talaq over the telephone on August 6.

Sayeeda lodged a complaint but the police did not register a case and asked her to live with the husband’s family. On August 15, after Nafis’s return from Mumbai, the police summoned the couple and talked to them and asked Sayeeda to stay with the husband, accused the victim’s father Ramzan Khan.

The five-year-old daughter in her statement has said that her grandfather Azizullah, grandmother Haseena and aunts Gudiya, Nadira came. Her father held herm other by the hair and thrashed her, her aunts poured kerosene over her and her grandparents lit a match.

The police have registered a case but the accused is not arrested.