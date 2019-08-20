After 36 years ‘He-Man’ is coming back

Many middle-aged people living in India may not have forgotten ‘He-Man’. The animation series telecasted by ‘Doordarshan’ during the 1983-85 period. The ‘He-man’ was retelecasted in 2002 again.

After 36 years ‘He-man and the Masters of the Universe is coming back. But this time He-man is coming back in digital streaming platform ‘Netflix’.

The renowned filmmaker Kevin Smith is bringing back the nostalgia. Kevin has informed that he will be the executive director of the series. Netflix has informed that the animation series will be streamed soon.

” The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle”, Netflix tweeted.

He-Man is a prince who is imbued with ‘secret abilities’ whenever he holds the ‘Sword of Power’ and proclaims “By the power of Grayskull”. His enemy is a muscly skeleton in a hood.