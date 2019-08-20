Latest Newscelebrities

Anushka Sharma gets trolled for sharing her latest bikini pictures ; See Pics

Aug 20, 2019, 01:11 pm IST
Anushka Sharma’s latest picture has taken the internet by storm. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a smoking hot picture of herself in an orange bikini, flaunting her perfect curves. The gorgeous actress teamed her look with golden sunglasses and drop earrings. She captioned the picture saying, “Sun kissed and blessed.”

While the hot pic slayed many hearts online, including Virat Kohli’s, online meme makers had a field day poking fun at the actress. A series of hilarious memes that flooded social networking sites see the actress photoshopped in a variety of situations. While some said actress looks like an upgraded version of the video player, others compared her to ‘Nemo’.

 

 

