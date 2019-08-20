Apple CEO Tim Cook shares incredible photos taken by Indian photographer

August 19, was World Photography Day. On that day, Tim Cook, the Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of APPLE has shared an incredible image taken by an Indian photographer.

Tim Cook has shared a photo captured by Indian photographer Varun Aditya. The photo of a double rainbow adorned by elephants in the beautiful Savannah was captured by Varun Aditya at Amboseli, in Kenya. The photo was taken in an iPhone.