BWF World Championships: Malayali player H.S.Prannoy creates history

In Badminton, Malayali badminton player H.S.Prannoy today created history by defeating the epic player of China Lin Dan in the second round of BWF World Championship. Prannoy has entered the third round.

Prannoy defeated Lin Dan by 21-11,13-21,21-7. This is the third win of Prannoy against Lin Dan. Earlier he has defeated Lin DFan in Indonesia Open in 2018 and French Open in 2015.

Three Indian players have yesterday entered the second round in the Men’s singles event. H.S.Parrnaoy, Sai Praneeth, and Kidambi Srikanth have yesterday entered the second round.

In women’s doubles, India’s pair Poorvisha.S.Ram and Meghana Jakkampudi also have entered the second round.