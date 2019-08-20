BWF World Championships: Sai Praneeth, Prannoy enter pre-quarters

In badminton ace Indian players B.Sai Praneeth and H.S.Prannoy have entered the pre-quarterfinals of BMW World Championship on today at Basel, Switzerland.

The 27-year-old, Sai Praneeth who is ranked 19th in the world ranking has defeated the world no.16 Lee Dong Keun of Korea by 21-16,21-15. In the first round, Sai Praneeth has defeated Jason Anthony Ho Shue of Canada by 21-17,21-16.

Meanwhile, Malayali player H.S.Prannoy created new history by defeating the epic player of China Lin Dan in the second round of BWF World Championship. Prannoy has also entered the pre-quarters.

Prannoy defeated Lin Dan by 21-11,13-21,21-7. This is the third win of Prannoy against Lin Dan. Earlier he has defeated Lin DFan in Indonesia Open in 2018 and French Open in 2015.

In women’s doubles, India’s pair Poorvisha.S.Ram and Meghana Jakkampudi also have entered the second round.