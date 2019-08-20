Ceasefire violation: Army jawan martyred in Poonch

An Indian Army jawan was martyred and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army has fired targetting Indian border posts.

The Pakistan firing started at 11 am on today. The Indian Army has retaliated. Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire after the Union government has scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier three Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the firing of Indian Army last week. The Indian Army fired as a reply to the ceasefire violation of Pakistan. Pakistan has summoned the Indian High Commissioner to protest.