Chandrayaan 2 successfully placed in Moon’s orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully placed Chandrayaan 2 in the lunar orbit in a significant milestone for India’s Moon mission. There will be further four orbit manoeuvres after this to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from Moon’s surface, ISRO has said. According to ISRO, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2.

Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.