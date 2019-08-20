Helmet Checking : Biker bites middle finger of Traffic Policeman

The incident took place near Highland Park, off EM Bypass Kolkata around 11:58 pm on Sunday. Multiple charges have been slapped against the accused, who bit the on-duty sergeant’s finger and pushed him aside. The rider was riding with four other people on the bike, and all of them were without a helmet. Police even suspected that they were in a drunken state.

The rider in a fit of rage bit the finger of the police and it started bleeding profusely. The accused was nabbed immediately after the policeman shrieked in pain. Last month, a traffic constable was dragged for nearly 100 metres on the road near Beckbagan area of the city by a rogue biker, who was trying to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian.