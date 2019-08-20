” I will not apologize for my body.”: Nabela Noor replies about body shaming: Video

The Bangladeshi-American social media influencer Nabel Noor has shared a bikini photo on Instagram. ” This is my first time EVER posting myself in a bikini. This is a huge step for me in my self-love journey”, she wrote on Instagram.
Thousands of women have shared their love and support to her. But after sharing her bikini picture on social media she has been subjected to severe cyber abuse and body-shaming comments.
I will not apologize for my body. I will not apologize for advocating self-love. I will not hide my body until it fits society’s standards of beauty. Your words will not destroy my spirit. This is what it is like being a plus sized woman on the Internet. This is just a sample of the vile comments I receive on a DAILY BASIS. But I will not stop fighting for representation for more GIRLS LIKE ME. I will not stop and I’m done suffering in silence. These are some of the words used as weapons against me. Thankfully, my conviction is louder and stronger.
For this, the beauty blogger has come with a befitting reply. ” I will not apologize for my body. I will not apologize for advocating self-love. I will not hide my body until it fits society’s standards of beauty. Your words will not destroy my spirit. This is what it is like being a plus-sized woman on the Internet. This is just a sample of the vile comments I receive on a DAILY BASIS. ?
But I will not stop fighting for representation for more GIRLS LIKE ME. I will not stop and I’m done suffering in silence. These are some of the words used as weapons against me. Thankfully, my conviction is louder and stronger”, she wrote on Instagram.
when she doesn’t apologize for her body 🥰 Instagram aesthetics can make us feel like we aren’t good enough as we are or that we need some skinny detox tea or waist trainer or to hit some weight loss milestone to finally feel beautiful in our own skin. This is actually why I launched @zeba in the first place. To challenge a system that is designed to make us feel insecure for profit. To redefine beauty standards and to end this idea of waiting for confidence to come when it lives within us already. Let me tell you as a plus sized woman in a bikini surrounded by Instagram goals bodies all around me, YOUR BODY IS BEAUTIFUL NOW. You are more than enough NOW. Your body is worth celebrating NOW. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Today. Now. In this moment. Your body deserves your love and I hope you don’t wait another second to love yourself fully and unconditionally. Whatever that may look like for you, I encourage you to do it. For me, owning my body (stretch marks, cellulite and all) boldly and freely in the midst of the pressures of perfection is my very own self-love revolution. And I’m going to keep fighting. 🌞🌈
