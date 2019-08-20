” I will not apologize for my body.”: Nabela Noor replies about body shaming: Video

The Bangladeshi-American social media influencer Nabel Noor has shared a bikini photo on Instagram. ” This is my first time EVER posting myself in a bikini. This is a huge step for me in my self-love journey”, she wrote on Instagram.

Thousands of women have shared their love and support to her. But after sharing her bikini picture on social media she has been subjected to severe cyber abuse and body-shaming comments.

For this, the beauty blogger has come with a befitting reply. ” I will not apologize for my body. I will not apologize for advocating self-love. I will not hide my body until it fits society’s standards of beauty. Your words will not destroy my spirit. This is what it is like being a plus-sized woman on the Internet. This is just a sample of the vile comments I receive on a DAILY BASIS. ?

?

But I will not stop fighting for representation for more GIRLS LIKE ME. I will not stop and I’m done suffering in silence. These are some of the words used as weapons against me. Thankfully, my conviction is louder and stronger”, she wrote on Instagram.