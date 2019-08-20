‘Love has no borders’: Pakistan cricketer married Indian girl in Dubai: Photos

The tension between Indian and Pakistan is in ti’s high and the bilateral relation between the neighboring countries has become worsened. But this tension has nothing to do with ‘Love’. It is said that ‘ love has no borders’, and a Pakistani cricketer and an Indian girl has proved it right again.

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali has tied the knot to an Indian origin girl living in Dubai, named Samiya Arzoo. The marriage was held at Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai. The pre-wedding photo of the marriage has been spreading like wildfire on social media.

The ‘Mehndi’ function and the simple ‘Nikah’ function was held on Monday.

Samiya Arzoo, who works in a private airline is from Haryana. She has completed her studies in England and lives with her parents in Dubai. Hasan and Samiya met around a year ago in Dubai.

Congratulations Hassan ?? wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though ?? https://t.co/CEXysWNv4F — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 20, 2019

Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married to an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan, and Shoaib Malik. Malik had a high-profile wedding with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 2010 and former captain Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian woman.