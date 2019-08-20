New Parliament complex is under consideration,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the government is considering suggestions to build a new Parliament building or to improve and modernise facilities at the existing complex.

After inaugurating 36 duplex flats for members of Parliament at North Avenue here, Modi made the remark and referred to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who had requested him during the recently concluded session that the Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence on 2022.

“When the session was concluding it was echoed in both houses of Parliament that on the occasion of 75 years completion of Independence there should be improvement in parliament building as well,” he said.

Modi said even MPs and mediapersons have pitched for upgrading facilities at the iconic building as it is getting old.

“Since the demand has come from Parliament, the government has taken it seriously. How this building can be improved and modernise or a new building is need to be constructed, the officers are brainstorming on it. I have requested them to do it early so that it can coincide with 75th Independence Day,” he said, adding that though the time is very less but it should be attempted.