Pakistan bans Indian movies, but Pakistanis find another way to watch Indian films

Pakistan has suspended trade and diplomatic relations with Indian in relation to the Kashmir issue. There is also a ban on Indian cinemas which is a setback for Bollywood movie lovers in Pakistan.

Pakistanis are in search of new ways to watch Indian movies. In the last month, Pakistanis googled for Indian cinema more than anyone. Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are cities with most searches.

Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had taken actions against those who broadcasted Indian channels following the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. There is a ban for the advertisements of Indian made products on TV and radio channels in the country.