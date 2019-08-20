Pakistani commando behind capture of Abhinandan Varthaman killed

The Pakistan Army commando who was behind the capture of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was killed by India. Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan forces after his jet crashed in Pakistan territory in February this year.

It is reported that Ahmed Khan, a Subedar of Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group was killed by the Indian Army in Nakyal sector of the LoC on August 17. He was killed while trying to facilitate infiltrator to India. He was killed in firing of Indian Army.

In a photo released by Pakistan on February 27, Khan can be seen behind Abhinandan Varthaman. In the Pakistan custody, Abhinandan Varthaman has been subjected to torture and inhumane treatment. And it is said that Khan was one among the Pakistan officers who tortured him.

Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation on August 17 in Poonch. Khan was killed in this firing.

It is reported that Khan was specially trained by the Pakistan army to help infiltrators in crossing border. He was used to facilitating infiltration in the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pallan Wala sectors. The national media has reported that he used to mobilize well-trained militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed at a border post as Pakistan’s plan to keep terrorism active in the valley.