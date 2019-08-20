PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed duplex flats for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed 36 duplex flats for MPs at North Avenue on Monday evening.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi; Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri; Chairperson, House Committee (Lok Sabha) C.R. Patil; Chairman, House Committee (Rajya Sabha) Om Prakash Mathur; several other Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries also graced the occasion, read a statement.

Inaugurating the duplex flats, Prime Minister Modi observed that the newly-elected Members of Lok Sabha usually face problem of accommodation and arrangements are made for their stay in hotels, etc. These flats will now help in streamlining the accommodation requirements of the Members. The Prime Minister congratulated the agencies involved for completing the construction of this project within the stipulated time frame and budget, without compromising on the quality of the good facilities. He further said that it is being felt that the Parliament House building needs to be given a facelift in terms of modern facilities to showcase its grandeur or a new building may be constructed by the time the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence in the year 2022.