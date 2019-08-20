Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary: PM Modi,Congress leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the seventh Prime Minister of India was born on August 20, 1944.

Celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas, the day commemorates the memory of late Prime Minister and propagates communal harmony, peace and national integrity within India.

Paying homage to his memory and legacy, prime minister Narendra Modi Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Veer Bhoomi, where he was cremated.

“Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday drew attention to his achievement in bringing an information technology and telecom revolution in the country.

The former PM’s birth anniversary falls on August 20. The Rajiv Gandhi Jyoti sadhbhavna Yatra reached Delhi on Monday from Sriperum-badur. The day is observed to encourage national integration, peace, affection and communal harmony.