Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended lower on today.

The BSE Sensex closed trading at 37,382.01 points lower by 74.48 points or 0.20%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,017 lowering 36.90 points or 0.33%.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Hero MotoCorp.

The top losers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Britannia Industries, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Coal India, ITC, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank and Axis bank.