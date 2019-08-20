US Open: Ankita Raina enters 2nd round

In Tennis, India’s Ankita Raina has entered the second round of the women’s singles in the US Open Qualifiers at New York.

The 194th ranked Ankita knocked out ninth seed Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. This was Ankita’s second win against the Belgian on the Pro Tour. Ankita has beaten the 111th ranked Bonaventure in her won country in 2014. Ankita will now face Denisa Allertova of the Czech republic.

In the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out with a 5-7, 6-7 defeat against Italy’s Filippo Baldi.