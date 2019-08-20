Women go to a hospital for kidney stones, give birth to triplets

A woman who visited a hospital for treatment for kidney stones has given birth to triplets. And the funniest thing is that the woman was unaware that she was pregnant.

The incident took place in South Dacota in the USA. A woman named Dannette Glitz gave birth to healthy triplets on August 10.

Dannette, who was unaware that she was pregnant. She had two other kids. She thought that the pain she is suffering is from the kidney stone. But after a detailed medical check-up, the doctors informed that she is pregnant.

” You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So everyone like I cannot believe it, I’m like we’re still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean like I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with c-section that night. It’s crazy”, she said.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each baby weighed 1.8 kilograms. Ther babies – two girls and a boy- were named Gypsy, Nikki, and Blaze.