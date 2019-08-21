‘Bikini Airline’ VietJet set to start operations in India soon,Tickets starts from Rs 9

Vietjet, nicknamed the ‘bikini airline’ for having cabin crew dressed in bikini on some flights in the past, is starting two direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi. In a statement, the Vietnamese budget airline stated that to celebrate the launch, they are offering super saving tickets priced Rs 9 onwards, during a special promotion from August 20 to 22, which they have termed ‘golden days’.

The new flight route will be operational from December 6, 2019, and will operate 4 days per week for the New Delhi- Ho Chi Minh City flight. The airline will be operational from every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for this route. Notably, the flight will depart from 7 pm and arrive at New Delhi at 10:50 pm. The return flight will depart from New Delhi at 11:50 pm and land at Ho Chi Minh City at 6:10 am, revealed Vietjet in a statement.

The Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three times a week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting from December 7, 2019. The flight will depart from Hanoi at 7:10 pm and will arrive in New Delhi at 10:50 pm. The flight will start from New Delhi at 11:50 pm and reach Hanoi at 5:20 am, the statement further revealed.

With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi to New Delhi, Vietjet will connect India to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and China.

“Customers can book tickets via www.VietJet.com or by using the VietJet Air mobile app for the travel period between December 6, 2019 to March 28, 2020,” Vietjet said in a statement.