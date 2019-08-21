BJP leader files complaint against Anurag Kashyap

A BJP leader on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap, alleging he has hurt sentiments of Sikhs through his web series ”Sacred Games”.BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused Mr Kashyap of “disrespecting” Sikh and Hindu sentiments through portrayals in the web series directed by him.

No reaction was available from Mr Kashyap over the issue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga said he filed a complaint against Mr Kashyap at Parliament Street police station for “insulting” Sikh sentiments.

“I filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station against Sacred Games director Anurag Kashayp for disrespecting Sikh Kakaars. In a scene of Sacred Games, a Sikh character played by Saif Ali Khan threw his Kara which is one of the Kakaars revered by the Sikhs,” Mr Bagga said.

The ”Kakaars” are religious symbols comprising Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (comb), Kara (metal bangle), Kachera (cotton loincloth) and Kirpan (iron dagger), adopted by the Sikhs.

Mr Sirsa said he had complained to the Information and Broadcasting minister against Mr Kashyap demanding “strict action against him”.