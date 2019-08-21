Boney Kapoor to take legal action against Priya Prakash Varrier’s Sridevi Bungalow

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Bollywood debut is marred by controversy ever since Sridevi Bungalow teaser dropped and it had uncanny resemblance with late veteran actress Sridevi’s tragic death. Soon the movie caught the ire of critics for trying to cash in on the popularity of legendary actress Sridevi and all the brouhaha around her sad demise. Now it has been learnt that even Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor is extremely unhappy with the film and its title

Deccan Chronicle reported that Boney Kapoor is repulsed by the blatant gimmicks that the makers of Sridevi Bungalow are resorting to, and is planning to take stringent legal action.

“He is disgusted by all those who have chosen to be associated with this lurid project. When he heard the film’s title and saw the first look, Boney had sent a legal notice to the producer. But so far they’ve ignored the notice. Boney intends to take even more strict legal action, asking for a restraining order against using Sridevi’s name in the title. They can make what they like – it’s a free world. But they can’t use that name,” a source close to the producer revealed.