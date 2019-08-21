Helicopter carrying flood relief material crashes; Details Inside

The helicopter who is engaged in the rescue efforts in flood hit Uttarakhand crashed after the chopper got entangled in overhead electric wires. All the passengers who were inside the chopper died on spot.

The chopper was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Moldi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the persons who have lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Uttarkashi District.