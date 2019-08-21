Here’s all you need to know about PM Modi’s visit in UAE on Aug 23

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on his third visit to the UAE when he lands in Abu Dhabi from Paris on Friday night.

According to an official from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, all the main events will take place on Saturday. The sequence of events shall be held at the Emirates Palace and the Presidential Palace.

On Saturday, Modi will ceremonially receive the UAE’s highest civil honour, the ‘Order of Zayed’. A commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary will be released, and the arrangements for the launch of the RuPay Card and memorandum of understanding will be signed. Modi will also hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“There will be delegation-level talks, which will be followed with a banquet,” the official said.

This is the first time that an Indian leader was given the ‘Order of Zayed’ recognition. And the Indian government sees it as something of ‘special significance’.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement: “The award in the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the Year of Tolerance.”

He recalled that Modi was officially conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ in April this year, in recognition of his initiatives that gave “a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries”.

With a robust flow of investments and an annual bilateral trade of about $60 billion, Modi’s latest visit “would further strengthen India’s friendly bilateral ties with the UAE”, Kumar’s statement added.

The Indian prime minister will then leave for his first visit to Bahrain, where he will take part in a public meeting.