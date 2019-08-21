Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios HatchBack in India : Price and Features

Hyundai on Tuesday expanded its compact segment portfolio in India with the launch of Grand i10 Nios hatchback, priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has introduced the model with both petrol and diesel powertrains.The petrol variants, with manual and automated manual transmission (AMT), are priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Diesel trims, including manual and automatic variants are tagged between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh. Till date, Hyundai has sold around 2.72 million units of Grand i10 across the globe.

The company claimed fuel efficiency of 20.7 km/litre for the 1.2 litre petrol manual variants and 20.5 km/litre for the AMT versions. The 1.2 litre diesel manual and AMT variants come with fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/litre, it added.