Indian expat wins Rs 7 crore in Dubai Duty Free

Dubai-based Indian woman has won the Dubai jackpot in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise.The draw was held on Tuesday at the Concourse B, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

Beejal O. takes home $1 million dollars (Dh3.67 million) after her name was picked in the winning series 308. Her winning ticket number is 4111.

Commenting on her win, she said: “I’m truly speechless and beyond grateful. I don’t know how to thank Dubai Duty Free for this big surprise.”

A resident of Dubai for seven years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, Beejal’s husband bought the ticket under both their names while travelling to India on July 25.