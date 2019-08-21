Indian Rupee Against UAE Dirham: Check Out the Latest Stand

After a six-month low, the rupee seems to have picked up as it appreciated by 23 paise to 71.48 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian currencies and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Against the UAE dirham, the rupee was trading at 19.48 at 11: 50 am (UAE time), according to XE.com.

According to Forex traders, the latest remark by the US President Donald Trump enthused investors and Asian currencies including South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, and Philippines peso were trading higher.

“China wants to make a deal, and that’s good. But they have to make a deal that fair to us,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.