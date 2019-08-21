James Bond 25 movie gets official title ; see latest poster

Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond is titled No Time to Die. The 25th film in the popular spy film franchise will see Craig in his fifth outing as the MI6 agent after he first took on the role in 2006’s Casino Royale, and subsequently starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

The film’s official Twitter page confirmed the news on Tuesday, as filming continued to take place. No Time to Die, as Bond 25 is called, will arrive in cinemas on April 8, 2020 in the US and April 3 in the UK.

A post on the official 007 Twitter handle said: “Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie.”