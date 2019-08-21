Karnataka Cabinet Expansion : BJP leader mistakenly takes oath as chief minister during the oath taking ceremony

BJP leader Madhuswamy was inducted in the Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday as a minister. However, during the oath taking ceremony, Madhuswamy mistakenly leader took oath of office as the mukhya mantri (chief minister), instead of mantri (minister). Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa noted the gaffe by his cabinet colleague and passed a smile and hugged Madhuswamy after he made the error.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expanded his ministry by inducting 17 ministers in the first phase. This was be the first-ever expansion of Yediyurappa’s ministry after he assumed office on July 26 and proved his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29.

Having run the government with a “one-man cabinet” for over 20 days, the chief minister had on Saturday managed to get the nod from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.