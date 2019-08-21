“Kozhikode Corporation Demands Trump’s Resignation”: K Surendran Trolls Left. Check this Out

Kozhikode Corporation on Tuesday had passed a resolution that demands the Central government to re-examine their decision to scrap Article 370 that gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. BJP had raised their protest, but with the support of Congress, the resolution was passed. BJP leader K Surendran has now trolled the move from the corporation.

In a Facebook post, taking a dig at the corporation, Surendran said: “Kozhikode corporation demands the immediate removal of Donald Trump from the post of the American president”.

Surendran was obviously taking a jibe at the fact that the Left, not a major force in national politics anymore, can only hope to involve themselves in national and international affairs, but their words don’t carry the same weight as they did before. Here is his original Fb post.