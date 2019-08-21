Man gives triple talaq in UP court as wife refuses accepting chewing gum from him

A man allegedly gave ” triple talaq ” to his wie inside the civil court premises in the presence of her advocate ater she reused to accept a chewing gum from him. Thirty-year-old Simmi of Amrai village was divorced by her husband Syed Rashid on Monday inside the Lucknow civil court premises where she had gone for the hearing of her case of dowry harassment she had lodged earlier against her in-laws, said the Indira Nagar police station SHO S B Pandey.

In another case, a man allegedly divorced his wife on Monday in full public view in her village market in Unnao district using the outlawed custom and mocking at the new law that declares the oral diktat a penal offence.