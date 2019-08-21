Maruti Suzuki launches XL 6 in India : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched a six seater version of its bestselling multi-utility vehicle Ertiga, XL6 at Rs 9.79-10.89 lakh for the manual transmission version and Rs 10.36-11.46 lakh for the two automatic variants. To be sold at the company’s premium Nexa outlets, the XL6 comes only with a 1.5 litre K15B petrol engine that has a peak power output of 105 PS and torque of 138 NM. The engine is compliant with stringent BS VI emission norm that comes into effect in India from April 1, 2020. There is no diesel engine on offer in the car for now.

The car is available with a 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic transmissions. Equipped with a pair of captain seats and individual armrests for the middle row occupants unlike the regular Ertiga, which has a bench seat, XL6 is strictly a six seater. It also gets leatherette upholstery to differentiate it from the Ertiga with has fabric upholstery.

“In a short span of four year, Nexa has more than 1 million customers with presence in over 200 cities and 300 plus outlets. We continuously engage with our customers and try to introduce products and services that they desire,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. “All the products that we have rolled out from Nexa have been game changers in their respective segments. We are sure XL6 will add to that lineage. Equipped with many segment first features and a stylish design we are confident that customers will appreciate it for complete package of style, comfort, safety and practicality.”