Pakistan demands Unicef to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has written to the Unicef demanding the removal of Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador over the Kashmir issue, and also cited the Indian actress’ “jingoism and support” for the Indian government’s action in Kashmir.

In a letter to Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore, Mazari says Priyanka’s “Support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated. Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally.”

She was referring to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that India’s commitment to a ‘No First Use’ in nuclear policy is subject to future circumstances.

Mazari said: “All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.”