Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, Samiya Arzoo get married in Dubai : Watch Video

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali married Indian aeronautical engineer Samiya Arzoo in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai, with only about 30 close family members and friends in attendance.

Video : Khaleej Times

Guests arrive at Pakistani cricket star #HasanAli and #SamiyaArzoo's wedding in #Dubai. Nikah has just happened.

Video by Sarwat Nasir/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/Vr7a81AiY3 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 20, 2019

Video : Khaleej Times

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali’s mother makes her way to dinner at the wedding ceremony.

Wedding details: https://t.co/dNSlnnQXK7

Video by Sarwat Nasir/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/UxMY9ZosJx — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 20, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/whozeeshanahmad/?utm_source=ig_embed